J-K: Joint forces launch major search op at two dozen locations in connection to last year terrorist attacks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The Security forces on Tuesday launched a massive search operation at nearly two dozen places to counter terrorists who carried out several attacks last year in various districts of Jammu region, officials said. The search operation is being conducted mostly in the higher reaches and forest areas along the Line of Control (LOC).

Notably, the terror incidents saw a spike last year. After carrying out deadly attacks in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch since 2021, terrorists spread their activities to six other districts in the Jammu region last year, leaving 44 people, including 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists dead.

Though the Pir Panjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch witnessed a considerable drop in terror activities in 2024 compared to the previous years, the series of incidents in Reasi, Doda, Kishtwar, Kathua, Udhampur and Jammu from April-May onwards came as a concern for the security agencies.

According to the officials, a search operation was underway at 23 places – the highest 10 in the Chenab valley districts of Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban, seven in the Rajouri-Poonch belt and three in Udhampur, two in Reasi and one in Jammu district.

The relentless operations were being conducted by the army in the vulnerable areas, especially in the dense forests in close synergy with police and central armed police forces. It was launched to counter the terrors and thwart attempts of Pakistan-based handlers to spread terrorism to the Jammu region, they said.

The officials further added that before the summer, the search operations along with area domination will be intensified further in the coming months. As per the official data, Kathua, Doda, and Reasi districts recorded nine killings each followed by Kishtwar (five), Udhampur (four), Jammu and Rajouri (three each) and Poonch (two) last year.

The dead included 18 security personnel and 13 terrorists, the officials said. Meanwhile, among the 14 civilians killed by the terrorists, seven were pilgrims returning from Shiv Khouri temple and three Village Defence Guards.

(With PTI Inputs)