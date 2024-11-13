Jammu and Kashmir: Several pilgrims injured in vehicular collision in Reasi district

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Several pilgrims injured in vehicular collision in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

Jammu and Kashmir: At least twelve pilgrims visiting the Shiv Khori shrine were injured when their bus collided with a vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district today (November 13), officials said.

The accident occurred at Simbal Chowk when a bus carrying 35 to 40 pilgrims from Uttar Pradesh collided with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, officials stated. Twelve pilgrims sustained injuries and were hospitalised, they added.

Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Deputy Commissioner, Reasi said, "The bus was going from Katra to Shivkhori. Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital. The SHO has been instructed to take strict action in the matter."

More details are awaited in this regard.