Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces, terrorists in Rajouri district.

Rajouri encounter: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists at the Thanamandi area of the Rajouri district today (September 29).

Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a joint search operation was launched by the security forces at Manail Gali under Thanamandi Police Station in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri.

Further details are awaited in this regard.