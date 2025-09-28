Jammu and Kashmir: Infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara’s Keran sector, two terrorists killed Jammu and Kashmir: The encounter remains ongoing as security forces press ahead with search and combing operations to prevent any militant from slipping away. To tighten control, additional reinforcements have been deployed, effectively sealing all potential escape routes along the border area.

Kupwara:

An infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, was foiled by security forces on Sunday (September 28). The militants attempting to cross over from the Pakistan-occupied side were intercepted by alert troops, triggering a fierce exchange of fire.

Terrorists neutralised in Gunfight

During the encounter, two terrorists were reportedly killed as security forces retaliated to the infiltration attempt. However, their bodies have not yet been retrieved due to the ongoing exchange of fire and the terrain challenges along the LoC.

Operation continues in Keran sector

The gun battle is still underway as forces continue their search and combing operations in the area to ensure that no militant manages to escape. Additional reinforcements have been rushed in to seal all possible escape routes along the border belt.

Heightened security measures

The Keran sector, known to be a sensitive infiltration zone, has witnessed several such attempts in the past. Security forces have been maintaining heightened vigil to prevent cross-border terrorism at a time when infiltration bids usually see an escalation before winter sets in.

Encounter erupted in Kishtwar forests

An encounter broke out between Army troops and terrorists in the forested areas of Keshwan, Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. Officials confirmed that the gunfight began around 1 pm after the White Knight Corps launched an intelligence-based search operation in the region. Contact was established with the terrorists, leading to an exchange of fire.

Situation on the ground

As of now, no casualties have been reported on either side. The Army stated in a post on X, “Fire exchanged with terrorists. Operation is in progress.” A brief but intense firefight followed as troops attempted to pin down the suspects inside the dense forest cover.

Reinforcements and combing operations

Reinforcements have been rushed to the area, and a search-and-combing operation is underway to prevent the terrorists from escaping. Security forces have sealed off the nearby forest stretches and continue efforts to neutralize the militants. The operation remains ongoing.