Jammu and Kashmir weather update: Srinagar records coldest night of season ahead of 'Chillai-Kalan'

Jammu and Kashmir temperature dipped several degrees on Friday a day before the coldest winter period in Kashmir— known as 'Chillai'Kalan'. As per the official update, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus six on Friday. It is two degrees Celsius down from Thursday night. The chilling conditions led to the freezing of water supply lines in several areas, including the Dal lake.

Jammu and Kashmir weather updates

As per the official report, Pahalgam, which is one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a temperature of minus 8. Gulmarg recorded a minimum of minus 6 degrees Celsius, a degree down from the previous night. The Gateway of Kashmir, Qazigund, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7. A much as 5 degrees Celsius in Kupwara in north Kashmir and minus 5.8 degrees in Kokernag of south Kashmir.

Chillai Kalan in Kashmir 2024

Chillai Kalan is the 40-day harshest period of winter that begins from tomorrow, December 21 and ends on January 31. The term 'Chillai Kalan' is derived from Persian and refers to the peak of winter, a time when the region experiences freezing temperatures and cold is unbearable for the people.

The cold wave in Kashmir continues after Chillai-Kalan, also with a 2-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

IMD weather update

The meteorological department has speculated mostly a dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22. However, the minimum temperature is likely to fall further in the valley and there will be a cold wave in isolated to scattered places.

