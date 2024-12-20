Delhi weather update: Chilly morning greets national capital amid ‘hazardous’ air quality levels

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Jama Masjid engulfed in fog during a cold winter morning in New Delhi.

Delhi recorded a temperature of 17.93 degrees Celsius on the morning of December 20, 2024. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 10.05 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 22.9 degrees Celsius for the day. The relative humidity is at 37 per cent, with wind speeds reaching 37 km/h. The sky is expected to remain clear, providing a comfortable weather outlook for the day. Sunrise occurred at 7:09 AM, and sunset is expected at 5:28 PM.

Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI)

Today, air quality in Delhi is classified as 'Hazardous,' with an AQI of 500. This indicates severe pollution. Residents are advised to exercise extra caution, limit outdoor activities and use safety measures such as masks and air purifiers. Avoid going outside to sensitive groups, including children, the elderly, and individuals with respiratory problems.

Forecast for December 21

The IMD forecasts a slight increase in temperature on Saturday, with a minimum of 14.62 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22.7 degrees Celsius. Humidity is expected to drop to 18 per cent. Despite ongoing air quality problems, skies could remain clear and provide relatively pleasant conditions.

Weekly weather outlook

Over the next seven days, Delhi is expected to experience varied weather patterns, as per the IMD forecast. Daily fluctuations in temperatures, humidity levels, and sky conditions—ranging from clear to partly cloudy—are anticipated. Residents are advised to stay updated with IMD bulletins for any changes in weather conditions or alerts.

Precautions between dangerous AQI levels

With today’s AQI at dangerous levels, extreme caution is necessary. Avoid outdoor activities, keep doors and windows closed, and use air purifiers indoors. Stay informed through IMD updates and take appropriate steps to safeguard your health.

