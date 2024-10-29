Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces arrest terror associate in Pulwama, seize 12 grenades, one pistol

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The arrested terror associate Danish Bashir is a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama.

In a significant security operation, Pulwama Police, in collaboration with the 55 Rashtriya Rifles and the 182 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), successfully apprehended a suspected terror associate, Danish Bashir, in Pulwama on Saturday evening. Bashir, a resident of Dangerpora in Pulwama, was detained during a routine checkpoint along Circular Road following intelligence inputs indicating a possible terror threat in the area.

The arrest unfolded when Bashir, traveling on a scooter, was stopped for inspection by the joint naka team comprising Pulwama's Special Operations Group (SOG), 55RR, and CRPF personnel. During the search, officers uncovered ten live Chinese grenades and five batteries, carefully concealed under the scooter’s seat. The grenades were wrapped meticulously, a detail that heightened concerns about a potential imminent attack in Pulwama town.

Image Source : INDIA TVGranades seized by the security forces

Following the discovery of the explosives, authorities registered FIR No. 224/2024 under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act, leading to Bashir’s immediate arrest. The ongoing investigation aims to determine the suspect's possible affiliations with local or cross-border terror networks, as well as his intentions behind carrying such an arsenal.

“Effective collaboration and vigilance have allowed us to avert a potential threat to Pulwama,” a senior police official remarked, emphasising the importance of continued intelligence sharing and coordinated efforts to ensure security in the region. Authorities have indicated that further arrests could follow as they dig deeper into the suspect's background and associations.

This incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the critical role of regular patrols and proactive operations by the region’s security forces in countering potential threats.