Jammu and Kashmir: One terrorist killed, policeman injured as encounter underway in Handwara

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed and a policeman was injured as encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara. The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Krumhoora-Zachaldara area of Handwara, situated in the Kupwara district of the Kashmir valley on Monday.

In the meantime, Jammu and Kashmir Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on Monday said that the security forces will eliminate the remaining terrorists very soon.

"Security forces are doing their job; our security forces will take a breath only after burying the remaining terrorists," Sharma told ANI.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said that whoever is behind the conspiracies to weaken India and Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed. Choudhary also advocated for a peaceful situation in the region.

"The situation should be kept peaceful. Whoever is behind these conspiracies, their conspiracies to weaken India and Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed. The brotherhood of Jammu and Kashmir is strong, and if anyone does anything against the country, it will not be tolerated," the Deputy CM told reporters.

The security forces have started conducting a cordon and search operation in the Krumbhoora area of Zachaldara in the Handwara District.

