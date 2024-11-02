Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in state capital after gap of more than two years, 2 soldiers reportedly trapped

After a hiatus of nearly two and a half years, an intense encounter between security forces and militants erupted in the Khanyar area of Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on Saturday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation based on credible intelligence indicating the presence of militants in the area. This marks the first gunfight in Srinagar since April 10, 2022, when two militants were killed in an encounter in Bishambar Nagar.

According to reports, two soldiers have been trapped in the ongoing operation. Two soldiers are reportedly trapped. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, drawing significant attention due to the long period of relative calm in Srinagar. The security forces are working to neutralise the militants while ensuring the safety of the trapped personnel.

The situation escalated when the terrorists opened fire on the search party, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the ongoing engagement, stating, “Police and security forces are on the job.”