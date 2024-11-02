Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in state capital after gap of more than two years, 2 soldiers reportedly trapped

According to reports, two soldiers have been trapped in the ongoing operation. Two soldiers are reportedly trapped. The incident has heightened tensions in the region, drawing significant attention due to the long period of relative calm in Srinagar. The security forces are working to neutralise the militants while ensuring the safety of the trapped personnel.
The situation escalated when the terrorists opened fire on the search party, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the ongoing engagement, stating, “Police and security forces are on the job.”
In a related incident, a soldier was killed due to accidental fire in the Rawalpora area on the outskirts of Srinagar, according to officials. A top official reported that the soldier, who was part of the army’s Road Opening Party (RoP), died after his service rifle was discharged accidentally. “He received fatal injuries and died on the spot,” the official stated. Police have arrived at the scene, and all angles are being investigated, including the possibility of suicide.
This incident comes on the heels of a successful operation conducted on October 29, where security forces eliminated two terrorists in a forested area near a village in the Akhnoor sector. General Officer Commanding of the 10 Infantry Division, Major General Sameer Srivastava, described that operation as a critical success, noting that the terrorists were preparing for a “major strike” against security forces.
Maj Gen Srivastava emphasised the preparedness of security forces, citing continuous intelligence inputs that facilitated the swift response. The use of advanced technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and artificial intelligence, played a key role in monitoring the terrorists’ movements. He revealed that the militants had moved into the area with the intention of targeting a security convoy, but their plans were thwarted by the proactive measures taken by the forces.
As the encounter in Srinagar continues, security forces remain vigilant in their efforts to ensure safety and stability in the region. The situation is being closely monitored, with additional reinforcements on standby as necessary.