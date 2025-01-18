Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Authorities conduct surveillance in Rajouri as 'mysterious' disease claims 16 lives

16 members of three families have died since December. Authorities have sealed the houses and shifted 21 their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

Edited By: Devanshe Pandey @devanshe_pandey Rajouri (J&K) Published : Jan 18, 2025 12:36 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 12:54 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : ANI Authorities conducting surveillance in Rajouri

An 'unidentified' disease has claimed 16 lives and affected 38 people since December in in Badhal village of Rajouri district. State Health Department teams are continuing door-to-door surveillance  monitor the condition. Dilmir Choudhary, ADC Kotranka said people are not required to panic or get scared of this disease.  On Friday, a 60-year-old woman died from unknown causes in the village.

 

Medical experts trying to identify the disease

Medical experts and organisations such as PGIMER Chandigarh, the National Institute of Virology, and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are trying to identify the cause of illness. Meanwhile, an 11-member SIT, headed by Budhal Superintendent of Police (Operations) Wajahat Hussain, has been formed to investigate the deaths.

The medical teams present in the district is also monitoring the situation of the illness.

Dr Vinod Kumar (BMO Kotranka), said "We're closely monitoring the situation. Reports of illnesses and deaths due to a mysterious disease will be available within 8-10 days. Medical assistance has been provided in 4 wards, and door-to-door counselling and surveillance are ongoing. ICMR has collected samples, and we're taking daily samples. Doctors are available 24/7, and village surveillance has been ongoing since December 7."

'No evidence of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections'

Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo told reporters in Jammu that there are no evidences of viral, bacterial, or fungal infections so far. He also ruled out the possibility of a health emergency, stating that only three families in the area were affected. "All samples have tested negative for any viral or bacteriological cause," Dulloo said.


Authorities have sealed three houses belonging to the affected families and shifted 21 their close relatives to government accommodation to be kept under strict monitoring.

Investigators are examining all food items and medicines consumed by the families of Fazal, Mohd Rafiq, and Mohd Aslam, and samples will be sent to laboratories for testing. The SIT has started its probe, examining the circumstances in the village, reviewing medical purchases from local chemists, and questioning residents. A central team comprising experts from premier health and testing institutions is camping in the village.

(With inputs from agencies)

