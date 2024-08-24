J-K Assembly Elections: PDP manifesto out, Mehbooba Mufti says 'won't contest elections if NC, Congress...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti

Ahead of the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party Chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday made a huge announcement during the release of the party manifesto. After releasing the manifesto, she said that if it was acceptable for the National Conference and Congress, she would extend her support to their alliance and would not contest for any seat.

'If NC and congress are ready to accept our manifesto and agree on a resolution of the Kashmir issue, we will support them without fighting on any seat,' said Mehbooba Manifesto.

In her party manifesto, she has pushed for the restoration of trade between India and Pakistan across LOC. The same point has also been incorporated by the National Conference in 12 guarantees of its manifesto. Mufti said, We are releasing our manifesto today and as usual since the beginning of PDP, it has started for a cause. We have always worked for the resolution and reconciliation. After the abrogation of Article 370, the situation has worsened in Jammu Kashmir. At this time now the Kashmir issue has been brought down to seat sharing. But it’s much bigger and it still remains."

Open trade across LoC, free electricity up to 200 units for residents, free electricity for temples, mosques and shrines, abolish tax on water, no meters for water. Apart from that, Mufti said that the PDP will implement the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed scheme again as poor who have 1 to 6 people in their house did not get enough rice and ration. She also said that PDP will provide 12 cylinders a year to the poor family.

Moreover, she added that she will double the social security like old age pension, widow pension etc. PDP Chief also advocated the opening and promotion of Sharda Peeth across the Line of Control (LoC) as a full-fledged religious pilgrimage site. Commitment to the revocation of AFSPA, Re-establishment of the J&K Human Rights Commission, Protect the land and employment rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, imposing 100 per cent import duty on Apples to benefit local producers, are other promises in the PDP manifesto.

It is pertinent to note that three-phased elections are starting on September 18 and will conclude on October 1. The results will be declared on October 4. For the elections, the NC and Congress have forged a pre-poll alliance. The NC has also advocated for the restoration of across LOC trade.

