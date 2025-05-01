India-Pakistan are getting ready for war: Farooq Abdullah on rising tensions over Pahalgam attack Farooq Abdullah also condemned the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, attributing it to security lapses and Pakistan's attempts to destabilise Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday strongly condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and expressed serious concern over the growing tensions between India and Pakistan, warning of the possibility of a larger conflict.

India-Pakistan are getting ready for war: Farooq Abdullah

Addressing the media in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said, "We don't know what will happen tomorrow. Today, two countries are getting ready for a fight. Attempts are being made to ensure this doesn't happen and a solution can be found to catch the terrorists and those behind it."

He also attributed it to security and intelligence lapses, accusing Pakistan of attempting to destabilise the region.

Abdullah criticised Pakistan's propaganda machinery and slammed Army Chief General Asim Munir's provocative remarks invoking the two-nation theory. While denouncing the rhetoric, he expressed support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's firm response to the recent terror attack.

"There is no doubt that this was a matter of security and intelligence lapses...They wouldn't (Pakistan) have liked the fact that we were leading our lives very well...propaganda was spread among our people as well...so they (Pakistan) resorted to this (Pahalgam attack)...but they didn't look at the fact that how it is going to affect the Muslims in India...a narrative is already going on since last 10 years, to eliminate Muslims completely, to burn our Mosques...we were dealing with it already. Now, Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir provoked by speaking about two-nation theory...if war happens, it will come to the table, but what will happen on the table, only Allah knows," he said.

This is against humanity: Farooq Abdullah on Centre ordering Pakistanis to leave India

JKNC chief further criticized the Central government's directive for Pakistani nationals to leave the country, calling it "inhuman" and "against the spirit of humanity," especially in cases where individuals have lived in India peacefully for decades.

Speaking to the media, Abdullah sympathised with the people living in India for the last 70 or 25 years. "This action is not good; this is against humanity. Some people have been staying here for the last 70 years, 25 years, their children are here, they never hurt India, instead they have submitted themselves to India," he said.

As many as 786 Pakistan nationals have left India through the Attari-Wagah border point within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official. The officer informed that during the same time, a total of 1376 Indians have returned from Pakistan through the Attari-Wagah border.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read: Pakistan violates ceasefire again along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir despite Indian Army's warning

Also Read: Terrorists reached Pahalgam a week ago, chose Baisaran Valley as target to kill tourists: Sources