Air India, AI Express to operate 58 flights to and from West Asia from today amid ongoing war

Mumbai:

As tensions in West Asia escalate due to the ongoing military confrontation involving the US, Israel and Iran, Air India and its low-cost subsidiary Air India Express have announced an extensive combined flight plan for Wednesday. The two carriers will operate a total of 58 scheduled and non-scheduled flights connecting India with key destinations across the Gulf. Despite airspace restrictions and operational challenges, both airlines confirmed that their regular services to Jeddah and Muscat will run as planned on March 11.

Air India will operate eight flights on the Jeddah route, including one round-trip each from Delhi and Mumbai. Air India Express will deploy 14 scheduled flights to Muscat, with round-trips from Delhi, Mumbai, Kannur, Thiruvananthapuram and Tiruchirappalli, along with two round-trips from Kochi. Additionally, Air India Express will run a round-trip each from Hyderabad and Kozhikode to Jeddah.

36 non-scheduled flights to UAE to support demand

In a major relief for stranded travellers, the two airlines will operate 36 ad-hoc, non-scheduled services to and from the United Arab Emirates. These flights will depend on slot availability and operational clearance at departure airports. The carriers said all these services are being run under required permissions from both Indian and local aviation regulators.

Airlines adjusting operations as regional conflict disrupts airspaces

As the region remains volatile, airlines are operating in a calibrated manner to avoid restricted or closed air corridors. Air India said it continues to prioritise safe and timely operations amid the rapidly evolving security situation amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Air India, Air India Express to levy fuel surcharge on tickets

Meanwhile, airfares are set to rise with Air India and Air India Express deciding to levy a fuel surcharge of Rs 399 on each domestic flight ticket from March 12 and also hike the charge for international bookings due to a steep rise in jet fuel prices amid the Middle East conflict. The new fuel surcharges will be implemented in a phased manner. Regretting the need for fuel surcharges, Air India on Tuesday said that without such surcharges, "it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled".

