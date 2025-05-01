Pakistan violates ceasefire again along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir despite Indian Army's warning Pakistan has been constantly violating the ceasefire agreement by firing at Indian posts along the Line of Control and the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir.

New Delhi:

Despite a stern warning by the Indian Army amid rising tensions, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire agreement again on Wednesday night by resorting to unprovoked small-arms firing along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. Indian troops retaliated to the firing firmly.

"During the night of 30 April - 01 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite Kupwara, Uri and Akhnoor in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. These were responded proportionately by the Indian Army," an official statement said on Thursday.

The firing came after Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan held a hotline conversation on Tuesday to address the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control, according to news agency ANI. During the exchange, India issued a strong warning to Pakistan regarding these repeated violations.

In a related development, the Pakistan military has been placed on high alert after India declared its intention to pursue those responsible for the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Pakistan’s ongoing ceasefire violations are being viewed as a sign of its frustration in the face of India’s firm response following the Pahalgam terror strike, which resulted in the loss of 26 innocent lives in Jammu and Kashmir.

In response to the attack, New Delhi has introduced a series of punitive actions against Pakistan. These include the suspension of the 65-year-old Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari land border crossing, and the expulsion of Pakistani military attachés. Furthermore, India has instructed all Pakistani nationals who entered the country via the Attari land border to leave by 1 May.

In retaliation, Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian carriers and suspended trade relations with India, including indirect trade routed through third countries.