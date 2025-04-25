Mirwaiz Farooq on Pahalgam attack: 'We condemn the way terrorists killed tourists by asking their religion' Pahalgam terror attack: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said, "A very tragic incident took place this week, which has shaken our hearts. The way people were identified, their religion was asked, and more than 25 people were killed in front of their families... we condemn it..."

Srinagar:

President of All Parties Hurriyat Conference Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Friday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said a very tragic incident took place this week which has shaken hearts. He said the way people were identified, their religion was asked, and more than 25 people were killed in front of their families, we condemn it.

Political leaders from different parties condemn Pahalgam attack

Three days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack, political leaders from different parties united at an all-party meeting convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to vehemently denounce the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam terror attack

Following an all-party meeting, CM Omar Abdullah announced the adoption of a unified resolution by all parties, condemning the attack and affirming a shared commitment to peace and justice.

CM Omar Abdullah stated, "We, the participants of the All Party meeting of Jammu and Kashmir, deeply shocked and anguished by the recent barbaric attack in Pahalgam on 22nd April 2025 on innocent civilians, hereby adopt this resolution in a spirit of collective solidarity and resolve. We unequivocally condemn in the strongest possible terms the heinous, inhumane attack in Pahalgam that targeted and killed innocent civilians."

He further described the act as "a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India."

He added, "Such cowardly acts of brutality against peaceful citizens have no place in society and are a direct assault on the values of Kashmiriyat and the idea of India, which have long been a symbol of unity, peace and harmony in the region...We also support the steps taken by the Union Government announced yesterday. We extend our deepest condolences to the families who have suffered loss," he said.

Senior leaders call for measures to ensure safety of civilians

Senior leaders, including Jammu and Kashmir Congress President Tariq Hameed Karra and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) President Ghulam Nabi Azad, expressed deep anguish over the loss of innocent lives. They collectively called for strengthened measures to ensure the safety of civilians and uphold communal harmony.

This was a solemn moment of shared grief and determination among the leaders in attendance.

The meeting, convened by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre, brought together leaders from across the political spectrum to deliberate on the path forward in the wake of the April 22 terror attack that shook the region.

The attack, which targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam, claimed the lives of 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, leaving several others injured. It is considered one of the deadliest terror attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack, in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed, and among the most severe since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.