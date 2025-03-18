Jammu and Kashmir: High-security alert sounded in valley after recent terror attacks in Pakistan The recent spike in terror activities in Pakistan's Balochistan province — including a train hijacking incident and the killing of top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Zia-ur-Rehman, has led Indian security agencies to sound a high-security alert across Jammu and Kashmir.

In the wake of recent terror strikes in Pakistan, including the reported killing of a top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, a high-security alert has been issued across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. Security agencies have asked all protected individuals, including politicians, to remain vigilant and strictly adhere to established safety protocols. According to security establishment sources, the alert aims to pre-empt any retaliatory or spillover threats in the region following the developments across the border.

They said the forces have been directed to maintain a close watch and "extraordinary" vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements to carry out any attack, especially on soft targets, by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. Several recent terror attacks in Balochistan, including a train hijacking and the killing of top LeT commander Zia-ur-Rehman alias Nadeem alias Abu Qatal alias Qatal Sindhi have prompted the security alert, the officials said.

Rehman, who was wanted by the Indian security agencies for several deadly terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the killings of seven civilians in Rajouri in January 2023 and nine pilgrims in Reasi in June 2024, was gunned down along with his bodyguard in an attack by gunmen in the Jhelum area of Punjab province in Pakistan on Saturday evening. Considered the most trusted handler of LeT founder and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, Rehman infiltrated into the Jammu region in early 2000 and exfiltrated in 2005. He had a wide network of overground workers (OWGs) in Poonch and Rajouri through his old contacts, the officials said.

Quoting intelligence inputs, the officials pointed at the possibility of a 'lone wolf attack' or a targeted attack on any protected person by terrorists to avenge the killing of their commander and the anniversary of 'Jang-e-Badr', a pivotal military victory led by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE (17th Ramadan, 2 AH) near the town of Badr, Saudi Arabia.

The officials said an advisory was issued to all the protected persons who have been asked to give their tour programmes in advance to the security control room or district senior superintendents of police for tying up arrangements with the concerned agencies. They have also been asked to avoid last minute additions to their tour programmes and move in the terrorism-infested areas only on the days when the road opening parties are deployed, the officials said, adding that they were advised against visiting any area after sunset or changing the already prescribed routes.

(With PTI inputs)

