Why is Balochistan seeing a surge in violent attacks? What's driving separatists to strike now? Explained The local population in Balochistan has accused Pakistan of exploiting the region's resources while neglecting the local communities. Additionally, the Chinese investment has also alienated the Baloch population further.

Balochistan is seeing a surge in violence in the recent days, with the Jaffar Express hijacking serving as a grim reminder of the instability in the country's one of most neglected regions. The seizure of the train by the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) comes as the first such large-scale operation by the militant group.

Balochistan houses least population despite being largest province

Balochistan is Pakistan's largest province but houses the least number of people in comparison to other provinces. It is home to the country’s ethnic Baloch minority, whose members claim that the government discriminates against them.

The separatists have been fighting since 2000 for autonomy from the government of Pakistan. Their struggle is aimed at gaining a greater share of natural resources that the undeveloped province abounds in, such as natural gas, oil, and minerals.

The BLA has launched regular attacks against the Pakistani forces, who are accused of exploiting the Baloch population and their resources. The BLA has also opposed the Chinese multi-billion investment in the region related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

While the Pakistani government claims that it has curbed the violence, the attacks in Balochistan have not stopped.

What does the BLA seek to achieve?

The BLA seeks to establish an independent Baloch state, encompassing territories in Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan where the Baloch ethnic group lives.

Moreover, Pakistan has a tense relationship with Iran, which contributes to the insecurity in Balochistan. The Pakistani government also claims that there is a degree of cooperation between the BLA and the country’s top militant group, the Pakistani Taliban.

Why has the BLA opted to attack now?

According to experts, BLA has grown more emboldened since the Pakistani Taliban ended a cease-fire with the government in November 2022, encouraging more militant attacks across the country.

Importantly, Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan, but it has also alienated the Baloch minority further. They say Islamabad is exploiting Balochistan’s resources while neglecting the local communities.

(With inputs from AP)

