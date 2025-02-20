Helicopter, ropeway services to Vaishno Devi Shrine suspended due to rains and snowfall in J-K Jammu division had recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit and Kashmir Valley recorded an 81 per cent deficit since the beginning of the New Year.

The helicopter and ropeway services at the Vaishno Devi shrine remained suspended on Thursday as snowfall blanketed the high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir officials said. Meanwhile, the plains, including Jammu city, received heavy rainfall, bringing an end to the prolonged dry spell.

Officials said that the helicopter service from Katra to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta Hills in Reasi district was suspended this morning due to adverse weather conditions. As a precautionary measure, the ropeway from Bhavan to Bhairon Temple was also not operated due to continuous rainfall.

However, the pilgrimage to the shrine remained unaffected, and the battery car service continued to function normally.

Snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir

The hills surrounding the Vaishno Devi shrine were blanketed in snow, offering a breathtaking view to devotees trekking from the base camp at Katra, officials said.

Patnitop hill resort and its nearby areas also witnessed snowfall, while the Jammu-Srinagar national highway experienced continuous rainfall throughout the day. However, traffic on the crucial route remained unaffected.

Snowfall was also reported from Peer Ki Gali and adjoining areas along the Mughal Road in Poonch district, Banihal hills in Ramban, Sinthan Top in Kishtwar, and the upper reaches of Doda, Kathua, and Reasi districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Jammu city and other plains, disrupting normal life and leading to a significant drop in daytime temperatures.

Notably, the Jammu division had recorded an 83 per cent rainfall deficit, while Kashmir Valley saw an 81 per cent deficit since the beginning of the year. The shift in weather has come as a much-needed relief, particularly for farmers.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: J-K: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg | Video

Also Read: J-K: Seven houses gutted as massive fire sweeps through remote village in Ramban