J-K: Fresh snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir including tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg | Video Kashmir weather: Officials said light snowfall was also recorded in Heerpora area of Shopian, and Uri in Baramulla. Many other places in the higher reaches also witnessed fresh snowfall.

Kashmir on Thursday received fresh snowfall in several higher reaches including in tourist resorts, however, the plains were lashed by rainfall, officials said, raising the hopes of a reduction in the high rainfall deficit in the valley. Light snowfall was recorded at the famous tourist resorts of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, and Pahalgam, as well as in Doodhpathri in Budgam district.

Officials said light snowfall was also recorded in Heerpora area of Shopian, and Uri in Baramulla. Many other places in the higher reaches also witnessed fresh snowfall. The plains of the valley, including Srinagar, were lashed by intermittent rains, they added.

The wet weather spell along with the forecast of more precipitation have raised hopes among the people of reducing the high rainfall deficit in Kashmir. Kashmir has witnessed a mostly dry winter this year with the months of January and February recording a precipitation deficit of around 80 per cent.

"We have been waiting for rains and snow as we are facing a drought-like situation due to deficit in precipitation this year. We are thankful to God that there has been fresh snowfall and rainfall, albeit little," local resident Mehraj Ahmad said.

Ahmad expressed hope of more precipitation in the coming days to mitigate the sufferings of the people. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rain or snow at many places on Thursday.

It said while the weather is likely to remain cloudy from February 21-23, light rain or snow is possible at scattered places on February 24-25, and light to moderate rain or snow at many places is likely on February 26-28.

Kashmir valley reels under cold conditions

Cold wave gripped Kashmir during the month of January with sub-zero temperatures recorded in some areas. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the valley witnessed consistent dip in mercury.

'Chillai-Kalan' ended on January 30 and a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) followed. During the period of Chillai-Kalan, the waterbodies including the Dal Lake froze.