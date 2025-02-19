J-K: Seven houses gutted as massive fire sweeps through remote village in Ramban The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The local police have launched an investigation after registering a case.

In a tragic incident, as many as seven houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. As per officials, the fire broke out in a house at Syedpora hamlet of Chamalwas in Banihal area during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and spread to adjoining houses.

Fire and emergency services department rushed several tenders and doused the flames after hours of intense fire fighting operation, they said. They further added that police and local volunteers also extended their help in controlling the blaze and salvaging the belongings of the affected families.

The officials said the cause of the fire was not known immediately. Police have registered a case and further investigation is on, they added.

Man climbs mobile tower in Rajouri

In a separate incident in the valley, a 40-year-old man climbed a mobile tower and threatened to commit suicide in Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said. He was rescued in a joint operation by police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), ending an over six-hour-long drama in Thanamandi town, some 25 km from Rajouri district headquarters, the officials said.

Javaid Kohli, who is running a shop in the town and is named in several cases related to his alleged criminal activities including drug peddling, climbed the mobile tower at 9 am and went live on his social media account, they said. Civil and police officers rushed to the scene to persuade him to get down from the tower, the officials said.

They said Kohli did not respond to the repeated requests from the officers and his family, including his children, prompting authorities to seek the help of SDRF, fire and emergency services personnel and health department. Kohli claimed that he was being harassed by the police and he will come down only when he will get an assurance from some senior government or police official.

(With PTI inputs)