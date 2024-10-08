Habbakadal Assembly Election LIVE: JKPDP, JKNC or LJP, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Habbakadal Assembly Election

Habbakadal Assembly Election 2024: The Habbakadal Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 21 of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Habbakadal is an Assembly constituency located in Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir. It is part of the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency is situated in the heart of Srinagar, known for its historic significance and cultural heritage. The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP), the Congress, and the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) are the main parties in the constituency. JKNC's Shamim Firdous represented the constituency in 2014 as well as in 2008. In the 2002 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Independent candidate Raman Mattoo defeated BJP's Hira Lal Chatta and LJP candidate Sanjay Saraf. In 1996 and 1987, JKNC's Piyare Lal Handoo won the constituency in a row.

Habbakadal Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, in 2014, the total number of voters in the Habbakadal constituency there were 54,858 voters. Out of this, 27,863 voters were male and 26,994 were female voters. Only one voter belonged to the third gender. 110 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Habbakadal in 2014 was 6 (all were men).

There were 49,667 voters in the Habbakadal constituency during the 2008 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 25,582 were male and 24,085 were female voters. There were 17 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Habbakadal in 2008 was 3 (2 were men and 1 was women).

Habbakadal Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Assembly elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir took place in three phases: the first on September 18, the second on September 25, and the final phase on October 1. The Habbakadal constituency voted in the second phase on September 25, along with the other 25 constituencies of the UT, including Chrar-i-Sharief and Haveli. Notably, these elections would be the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370.

Habbakadal Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

After the completion of the three phases of voting, the results for all 90 constituencies, including Habbakadal, will be announced on October 8.

Habbakadal Jammu and Kashmir Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's (JKNC) sitting MLA Shamim Firdous, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party's (JKPDP) Arif Irshad Laigroo, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party's (JKAP) Jeelani Hamid Kumar and Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference's (JKANC) Muzzafar Shah and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Kumar Bhat are the main candidates in the Habbakadal seat. The Congress is in an alliance with the JKNC.

Habbakadal Assembly Constituency 2014 and 2008 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Shamim Firdous won the seat with a margin of 2,359 votes. She was polled 4,955 votes with a vote share of 42.40%. She defeated BJP candidate Moti Koul, who got 2,596 votes (22.21 %). Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) candidate Zafar Meraj stood third with 992 votes (8.49%), and Congress candidate Raman Mattoo was in the fourth position with just 973 votes (8.33%). The total number of votes polled was 11,689 (21.31%).

In the 2008 Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) candidate Shamim Firdous won the seat. She was polled 2,374 votes with a vote share of 41.14%. BJP candidate Hira Lal Chatta got 672 votes (11.65%) and was the runner-up. Firdous defeated Chatta by a margin of 1,702 votes (29.50%). The total number of votes polled in this constituency was 5,770 (11.62%). Lok Janshakti Party candidate Sanjay Saraf came in third with 493 votes (8.54%), and JKPDP candidate Abdul Hameed Bhat was in the fourth position with 344 votes (5.96%).

Habbakadal Assembly Constituency Past Winners​

1977: Ghulam Mohammad Butt (Independent)

1983: Ghulam Mohammad Butt (Independent)

1987: Piyare Lal Handoo (JKNC)

1996: Piyare Lal Handoo (JKNC)

2002: Raman Mattoo (Independent)

2008: Shamim Firdous (JKNC)

2014: Shamim Firdous (JKNC)

Habbakadal Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2008

In 2014, the total number of votes polled in the Habbakadal Assembly constituency was 11,689 or 21.31%. In 2008, the total number of votes polled in the Assembly elections was 5,770 or 11.62%.

