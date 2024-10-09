Farooq Abdullah says NC, Congress leaders to meet tomorrow, oath-taking date to be fixed soon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO National Conference President Farooq Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: A day after securing a thumping victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said that the alliance partners (NC and Congress leaders) will meet on Thursday (October 10) to elect the leader of the coalition in the assembly and to make a decision on the formation of the new government in the Union Territory.

Speaking to India TV, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that following the meeting of the alliance partner, the leader will meet Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and will stake claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that the date of the swearing-in ceremony will be announced soon and all the all the leaders of the INDIA bloc will be invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony. "All the leaders of the India Alliance have been invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government in Jammu and Kashmir. All the leaders of the India Alliance will attend the swearing-in ceremony," said Farooq Abdullah.

Farooq Abdullah on Congress performance

On the poor performance of the Congress in the Jammu and Kashmir elections, Farooq Abdullah said, "In elections, some lag behind while others surge ahead. This election was contested jointly by the INDIA bloc, and together, both parties will shape the future of this state."

"I do not know about the poor performance of Congress in Jammu, but when the time comes, we will investigate what was the reason," he added.

Farooq Abdullah on J-K CM

Farooq Abdullah further expressed his desire for Omar Abdullah to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, stating, "We want Omar to be the Chief Minister, he has the experience and capability. However, there are other people who have to make the final decision."

"There are many issues one such is the status of the state. We all together fought for the status of the state and will achieve the status of the state. The Government of India and the Supreme Court have also promised this and we hope that the status of the state will be restored very soon," the NC leader added.

The National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance secured victory in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday (October 8). The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) emerged as the largest party with 42 seats, followed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 29 seats and Congress with 6 seats. Notably, seven independent candidates have won from their respective constituencies.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's PDP secured 3 seats, while Sajad Gani Lone's JKPC won 1 seat. In a notable victory, the Aam Aadmi Party won one assembly seat in Doda. The CPI(M) also won a seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its electoral debut in Jammu and Kashmir by winning the Doda assembly constituency, with AAP candidate Mehraj Malik defeating the BJP's Gajay Singh Rana.

