Farooq Abdullah’s National Conference challenges Waqf Amendment Act in Supreme Court The National Conference had earlier termed the Amendments constitutionally "alarming interference" in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

Farooq Abdullah's National Conference (NC) on Friday announced to challenge Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. The party said it has filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the recent amendments to the Waqf Act. The party had earlier termed the Amendments constitutionally "alarming interference" in the religious affairs of the Muslim community.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended protests by NC MLAs in the legislative assembly against the Act, saying the law had hurt the sentiments of the majority of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

National Conference challenges Waqf Act

"On the directions of Party President Farooq Abdullah, and in the interest of the minorities of India, JKNC has challenged the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. Our MLAs @arjunsinghraju, @AdvReyazkhan & Hilal Lone have filed a writ petition today seeking justice," the NC said in a post on X on Friday.

SC to hear pleas challenging Waqf Act on April 16

The Supreme Court will hear all the petitions related to the Waqf (Amendment) Act on April 16. A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices Sanjay Kumar and KV Viswanathan has listed for hearing on April 16. Leaders like AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq, among others have also filed pleas against the Waqf Amendments.

Pakistan has to stop terror: Farooq Abdullah

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Friday said Pakistan needs to stop terror activities and understand that it can progress only when it lives in an atmosphere of friendship and love with India. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said Kashmiri Pandits will not return to the valley until remnants of terror remain here.

"The government cannot bring anything. Until they (Pandits) feel in their hearts that they are safe here and can roam around freely, they will not come back," Abdullah told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)