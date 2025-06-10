Farooq Abdullah gets emotional during Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat ride, calls it 'a dream fulfilled' Abdullah hailed the introduction of the train service as a significant victory for the people. He emphasized that it would ease travel, boost trade and tourism, and strengthen love and friendship between various regions.

Srinagar:

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah experienced an emotional moment as he travelled on the newly inaugurated Vande Bharat Express connecting Srinagar to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The high-speed train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6, marks a historic step in integrating Kashmir into India’s mainstream railway network.

Emotional journey for a historic moment

Wearing his trademark Karakul cap, Farooq Abdullah boarded the train at Srinagar’s Nowgam railway station. As he arrived in Katra, he was warmly received by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary and other dignitaries. Speaking to reporters, a visibly moved Abdullah said, “My eyes are filled with tears. It’s an emotional day to see Kashmir finally connected to the nation’s railway map.”

Tributes to engineers and leaders

The veteran politician extended heartfelt congratulations to the engineers, workers, and railway staff who made the project possible. He specifically acknowledged the contributions of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and recalled that the vision for this rail link was first imagined by the late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

“It was Vajpayee ji’s dream to see trains running in Kashmir. While he couldn’t witness it during his lifetime, today Prime Minister Modi has made that dream a reality,” said Abdullah.

Boost to economy, tourism and pilgrimage

Calling the launch of the Vande Bharat service a “victory for the people,” Abdullah highlighted the broader impact the rail connectivity would have. “This train will not only ease travel but also promote trade, tourism, and foster a deeper sense of unity among regions,” he stated.

He also expressed hope that the train would be widely used by pilgrims during the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, improving accessibility and safety for thousands of devotees heading to the revered cave temple.

A new chapter in Kashmir's connectivity

The Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Express passes through some of the most challenging terrains and includes the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River. The project stands as a symbol of engineering excellence and national integration. Farooq Abdullah’s endorsement adds a unifying political tone to what is seen as a landmark development for Jammu and Kashmir.