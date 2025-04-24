Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur According to Indian Army officials, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs. Preliminary information suggests that at least two militants have been spotted in the area, they said.

Srinagar:

An encounter broke out on Thursday between militants and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district. As per official sources, the exchange of fire is underway in the Dudu-Basantgarh region of the district. The area, known for its treacherous terrain and thick jungle cover, falls under the jurisdiction of the Indian Army's 9 Corps, while also overlapping with the operational boundary of the 16 Corps.

According to Indian Army officials, the operation was launched following specific intelligence inputs. Preliminary information suggests that at least two militants have been spotted in the area, they said. Security forces are proceeding with caution due to the challenging topography and potential for ambushes within the thick jungle, officials added

The encounter is taking place in a high-altitude region covered in dense forest, a region marked by numerous natural caves and hideouts, often used by terrorists to evade security forces. The latest encounter was reported two days after the Pahalgam terror attack which took lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

Back to back encounters in vally post Pahalgam attack

Earlier on Wednesday a gunfire had broken out between terrorists and security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. As per officials, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Tangmarg area of Kulgam district following information about the presence of ultras there. The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on the security personnel, they added.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

