Earthquake in Jammu & Kashmir: Tremors felt as 4.2 magnitude quake jolts Doda district

Doda (J&K) :

In the early hours of Sunday (March 1), a 4.2 magnitude earthquake rattled the rugged mountains of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, catching residents off guard around 1:25 am. Officials from the local administration confirmed the seismic event, noting that the tremor was strongly felt across the region but caused no immediate harm or structural damage. As dawn broke, anxious locals emerged from their homes to assess the situation, relieved to find their hillside villages intact amid the crisp Himalayan air.

Precise epicenter details emerge

The Meteorological Department provided pinpoint coordinates for the quake's origin: latitude 33.08 degrees north and longitude 76.17 degrees east, with the epicenter lurking just five kilometers beneath the Earth's surface. This shallow depth amplified the shaking in the sensitive Doda valley, known for its fragile terrain prone to landslides during monsoons. Seismologists monitoring the area attributed the event to ongoing tectonic stresses along the Indian-Eurasian plate boundary, a hotspot that frequently delivers mild tremors to the Union Territory.

Relief and vigilance in Doda's mountainous heartland

With no reports of injuries, collapsed buildings, or disrupted infrastructure, authorities urged continued caution, advising residents to avoid steep slopes and stay alert for aftershocks. Doda, a remote district blending lush forests and snow-capped peaks, has weathered similar quakes before, building community resilience through awareness drills. As relief teams scanned the area, the incident served as a stark reminder of the region's seismic vulnerability, prompting calls for upgraded early-warning systems.