Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lands in Srinagar to review overall situation in J-K post Operation Sindoor This is the first Jammu and Kashmir visit of the Defence Minister following the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor and cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan.

Srinagar:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to review the overall security scenario and the combat readiness of the armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. This is the first Jammu and Kashmir visit of the Defence Minister following the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, and the cessation of hostilities agreement between India and Pakistan.

The Defence Minister was accompanied by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

Watch video here

He will review the overall situation in Jammu and Kashmir following the recent military conflict with Pakistan, said officials. Singh is also likely to meet the soldiers of the Indian Armed Forces.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

India used Rafale jets armed with SCALP missiles and HAMMER bombs to target nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir on May 7. The Indian Air Force completed the mission in just 23 minutes without any losses, exposing the weaknesses of Pakistan's air defence systems, news agency ANI reported, citing sources.

After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres, and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan. After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

(With agencies input)

Also Read:

Also Read: