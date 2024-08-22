Congress leader dies in road accident on way back from Rahul Gandhi's event in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

In a tragic incident, senior Congress leader Shadi Lal Pandita died in a road accident on Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the information, the incident occurred near Sidhra in Jammu while Pandita was returning to the Jagti migrant township after attending a function. The event was graced by Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. According to officials, Pandita was fatally struck by a truck.

Pandita, the vice chairman of the Kashmiri Migrant Cell, was a dedicated Congress leader and a prominent advocate for the cause of Kashmiri migrants. "He remained associated with the party from his days in the Youth Congress," said JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma. The Congress party's leadership expressed deep shock over his demise and extended heartfelt condolences to his family.

Congress national general secretary Gulam Ahmed Mir, AICC in-charge Bharat Sinh Solanki, J-K Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra, party working presidents Tara Chand and Raman Bhalla, former minister Yogesh Sawhney, and PCC Migrant Cell chairman HL Pandita, along with Kamal Fotedar, mourned the loss of the leader.

Rahul Gandhi, Kharge visit J-K

Ahead of the Assembly elections in the Union Territory, Rahul Gandhi and Kharge were on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at an event, Gandhi sought to strike an emotional chord with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and assured that the restoration of statehood was a priority for the Congress party as well as the opposition's I.N.D.I.A bloc. The former Congress president also said it is his party's aim that the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh get their democratic rights back. As Gandhi concluded the Srinagar leg of his visit, he stitched up an alliance with Jammu and Kashmir's oldest regional party -- the National Conference (NC) -- holding consultations with the NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah at their residence in Srinagar.

