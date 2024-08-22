J-K Assembly elections 2024: Engineer Rashid-led AIP releases first list of nine candidates

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Engineer Sheikh Abdul Rashid

J-K Assembly elections 2024: The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP), led by incarcerated MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, on Thursday released its first list of nine candidates for the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The announcement was made by AIP chief spokesperson Imam Un Nabi during a press conference in Srinagar.

He said the selection of the candidates has been done after extensive consultations with the people and civil society. "These candidates have been selected in consultation with the people, following the directions of Rashid, ensuring that these candidates are chosen by the people themselves," he said. Nabi said the party is also preparing to release its manifesto in the coming days.

Here's full list of candidates

Abdul Qayoom Mir: Pampore

Harbaksh Singh: Tral

Sofi Iqbal: Pulwama

Molvi Fayaz Wagay: Zainapora in Shopian

Mohammad Arif Dar: DH Pora in Kulgam

Suhail Bhat: Devsar in Kulgam

Hilal Ahmad Malik: Dooru in Anantnag

Aqib Mushtaq: Anantnag West

Tawseef Nisar: Anantnag

Who is Engineer Rashid?

Rashid won the Lok Sabha Election in Baramulla as an Independent candidate, beating National Conference leader and former J-K CM Omar Abdullah. Rashid was arrested in connection with a Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. He was held under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Rashid's indulgence in the case came to the fore during the investigation of Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Watali who was arrested by the NIA in charge of financing terrorist groups and Kashmiri separatists. The names which the NIA included in its chargesheet included Yasin Malik, Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed, and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin.

J-K Assembly polls 2024

The Election Commission of India on Friday announced the schedule for upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly will take place in three phases. The elections will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results of the polls will be announced on October 4. It will be the first election in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

