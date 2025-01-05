Cold wave in Srinagar continues, 10 flights cancelled due to dense fog

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGE Cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir is experiencing severe cold wave along with dense fog in many regions. Ten flights were cancelled at the Srinagar International Airport on Sunday due to poor visibility caused by fog. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Sunday, forecasting widespread snowfall with heavy snow at isolated locations.

10 flights canceled in Kashmir

Srinagar had a visibility of 50 maters in the morning and all airlines pushed their flights after 10 am. "Early morning visibility at the Srinagar airport was 50 metres, which has affected the air traffic. All airlines pushed their flights after 10 am," an Airports Authority of India official said. With little improvement in the visibility, 10 flights have been cancelled so far.

'Orange' alert for Sunday

The Met office said a moderate to strong western disturbance was likely to affect Jammu and Kashmir and light to moderate snow at most places was possible, with the peak activity from Saturday night to Monday morning. There is a possibility of heavy snow over the middle and the higher reaches of Kashmir and the Chenab valley from Saturday night to Sunday late night or Monday morning.

Owing to the adverse temperature, an 'orange' warning has been issued for Sunday when there is a possibility of widespread snowfall with heavy snow at isolated places.

In wake of the Met forecast of moderate to heavy snowfall, the authorities asked people to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary travel during adverse weather conditions to ensure safety and minimise disruptions.

Jammu and Kashmir weather

As per the officials, the night temperature has dipped in the Kashmir valley, with Kokernag town in south Kashmir freezing at minus 8.1 degrees Celsius. I Srinagar, the temperature settled at a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, the Met said. Tourist attraction Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius.

On e of the base camps of Amarnath Yatra, Pahalgam, registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 3.6 degrees Celsius while Konibal in Pampore town recorded a low of minus 3.5 degrees.

Kupwara in north Kashmir registered a night temperature of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius while Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 8.1 degrees and was the coldest place on record in the valley.

(With PTI inputs)