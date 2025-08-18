JK news: Kashmir’s Lolab region experiences heavy rain, disrupting daily lives Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation, while further details are awaited.

Kashmir:

A cloudburst has reportedly occurred in the forest area of Warnow in north Kashmir’s Lolab region. Initial reports suggest heavy water flow after rain in the area led to the incident. However, no loss of life or property has been reported so far.

Authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation, while further details are awaited.

Meanwhile heavy rains have lashed several parts of Poonch, causing severe waterlogging in the area. The downpour was also witnessed in Srinagar, leading to rise in water level of the Dal Lake.