Chinese citizen held in Srinagar over visa violation visited Ladakh without permission, phone seized

Srinagar:

A Chinese national detained in Srinagar for violating visa rules and visiting strategic areas in Ladakh and Kashmir without permission has had his mobile phone sent for forensic examination to determine whether he leaked sensitive information.

The man, identified as Hu Congtai, arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa. He allegedly travelled to restricted locations, including Leh, Zanskar and several sites in the Kashmir Valley, without registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office.

The 29-year-old reportedly stayed in Zanskar for three days, visiting monasteries and places considered strategically important, despite his visa allowing travel only to specific Buddhist religious sites such as Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya and Kushinagar.

His movements took him to sensitive locations, including the Buddhist Monastery in Hawrwan and Buddhist ruins in Awantipora in South Kashmir, close to the Army’s Victor Force headquarters, as well as Hazratbal shrine, Shankracharya Hill, Dal Lake and Mughal Garden.

Upon arrival in India, he obtained an Indian SIM card from an open market, which raised further suspicion. His browsing history showed searches related to CRPF deployment and the abrogation of Article 370, and agencies are examining whether he attempted to delete any records.

During questioning, Hu claimed ignorance of visa violations. He told investigators he had studied Physics at Boston University and had lived in the United States for nine years. He described himself as a travel enthusiast and his passport indicated visits to the United States, New Zealand, Brazil, Fiji and Hong Kong.

He has been taken to the Police Post at Humhama in Budgam district near Srinagar Airport as authorities work to establish the purpose of his activities in India.

