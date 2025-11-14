Budgam Bypolls Results 2025: PDP's Aga Muntazir wins after defeating NC's Aga Mehmood Budgam Bypolls Results 2025: The Budgam by-election saw an intense contest with 17 candidates in the fray. The primary battle, however, was between two influential Shia leaders- PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi and NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood.

Budgam:

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi emerged victorious in the Budgam Assembly by-election, defeating National Conference (NC) candidate Aga Syed Mehmood by a margin of 4,152 votes on Friday (November 14). The final tally stood at 21,534 votes for the PDP and 17,382 votes for the NC. This decisive win marks a significant gain for the PDP in central Kashmir, reclaiming a seat last won by former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the previous assembly elections.

A multi-cornered contest

The Budgam byelection witnessed a keenly fought battle featuring 17 candidates. The main contest, however, was between two Shia leaders- PDP’s Aga Muntazir Mehdi and NC’s Aga Syed Mehmood. Other key contenders included BJP’s Syed Mohsin, Awami Ittehad Party’s Nazir Ahmad Khan, Aam Aadmi Party’s Deeba Khan, and independent candidate Muntazir Mohiuddin.

PDP's Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said, "This is a result of our hardwork of 50 years and the way people of Budgam were neglected in 2024, today the people of Budgam have given a befitting reply. If we want to bring about a change in the lives of the people of J&K, it will start with Budgam. Today's verdict will force the National Conference to fulfil the promises it made to the people of J&K."

Voting and counting details

The bypoll recorded a voter turnout of 50.02 percent. Counting began at 8 am at the Government Higher Secondary School in Budgam, starting with postal ballots and followed by Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) rounds. The Budgam constituency had a total of around 1.26 lakh registered voters, making it one of the politically significant seats in central Kashmir.

Vacancy triggered by Omar Abdullah’s move

The by-election was necessitated after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah vacated the Budgam seat, opting to retain his family bastion of Ganderbal after winning from both constituencies in last year’s assembly elections. His departure opened the field for a dynamic contest, setting up a direct face-off between the PDP and the NC.

Political implications

Aga Muntazir Mehdi’s victory is being seen as a major morale booster for the PDP, which is working to strengthen its presence in the Kashmir Valley. The result also signals a competitive shift in regional politics, where traditional loyalties are being tested amid evolving political alignments.

