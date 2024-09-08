BJP releases 6th list of 10 candidates for Jammu and Kashmir elections | CHECK names

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The BJP has released its sixth list of ten candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir elections. The party has fielded Bharat Bhushan from Kathua (SC) seat. RS Pathania will contest from Udhampur East, and Naseer Ahmad Lone will contest from Bandipora.

Check full list here

BJP manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir

Earlier on Friday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched the BJP's poll manifesto and said metro connectivity and amusement parks will be established if the BJP forms overnment in Jammu and Kashmir in this assembly elections. Amit Shah further said that the BJP will bring 'Ma Samman Yojana' to give Rs 18,000 to the eldest lady of every family, each year. In the manifesto, he promised that the BJP will give two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme, per year.

As part of the Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, the BJP will provide Rs 3,000 to college students per year, as a travelling allowance. Two free cylinders under the Ujjwala scheme will be given to each family per year.

Under Pragati Shiksha Yojana, Rs 3,000 will be given to college students per year as a travelling allowance. He also announced amusement park and metro connectivity in Jammu & Kashmir during the release of the party manifesto.

Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

Also Read: PM Modi to boost BJP's poll campaign in Jammu with mega rallies on September 14

Also Read: Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP may ally with regional parties, independents', says Omar Abdullah