Sunday, September 08, 2024
     
PM Modi to boost BJP's poll campaign in Jammu with mega rallies on September 14

The BJP has made 25 promises, focusing on women, youths, Kashmiri Pandits, restoring temples and wiping out terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

Reported By : Manzoor Mir Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Updated on: September 08, 2024 10:24 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to provide momentum to the election campaign of the BJP in Jammu and Kashmir, with  major rallies scheduled for September 14, said sources on Sunday.

Jammu and Kashmir polls

Jammu and Kashmir will go to Assembly Elections on September 18, 25, and October 1. The results of the polls will be out on October 8. Significantly, the 2024 polls will be the first elections in the valley since provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution were abrogated and the erstwhile state was divided into two Union Territories in 2019.

In the last assembly elections in 2014, the BJP had won 25 seats ands this time, it is making all-out efforts to fend off the challenge from a resurgent Congress, which has made alliance with the National Conference.

 

