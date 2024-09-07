Ganderbal: FIR ordered against NC's Mohammad Ashraf Ganie for his 'assassination' remark

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational image

Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal Mushtaq Ahmad Simnani on Saturday wrote a letter to the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Nodal Officer Law & Order) Ganderbal over National Conference (NC) leader Mohammad Ashraf Ganie using the term "assassination" in his speech when addressing the public.

The Addl District Development Commissioner recommended stringent action and lodging of an FIR against him for reportedly "promoting hatred through his speech and for violating the Model Code of Conduct."

Omar Abdullah contesting from Ganderbal seat

Ganderbal is one of the high-profile seats in the Jammu Kashmir Assembly elections as NC vice-president Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is contesting the polls from two constituencies - Ganderbal and Budgam.

Abdullah, accompanied by senior leaders of the party and his sons, filed the papers before the returning officer at the Mini-Secretariat in Ganderbal. He reached the Mini-Secretariat sitting atop a vehicle, surrounded by a huge number of enthusiastic supporters.

This marks the return of the NC leader to the constituency that he represented from 2009 to 2014 when he was the chief minister of the NC-Congress coalition government in the erstwhile state of J-K.

Polling to elect 90 members of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, 25, and October 1.

(With agencies inputs)

