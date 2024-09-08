Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP may ally with regional parties, independents', says Omar Abdullah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah.

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday (September 7) said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is keeping the door open for post-poll alliance with parties such as People's Conference and Apni Party.

Addressing the party workers at Shalbugh area of Ganderbal, Omar said, "During a press conference in Jammu, Home Minister Amit Shah was saying the name of parties with which they will not be forming a government. He didn't mention several parties, including Engineer Rashid's party, Apni Party, Peoples Conference. This means that tomorrow if the BJP wants, it can form the government with them."

Omar Abdullah is contesting on two seats and independent candidates have also filed nominations against him.

Amit Shah attacks Congress, National Conference

Launching a scathing attack on Congress and the National Conference's manifesto, Union Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said on Saturday that they want to bring back the old system and start talks with Pakistan but "till there is no peace, there will be no talks with Pakistan."

Criticising the Congress and National Conference's manifesto, Shah said that they want to spread terrorism, snatch reservations of Gujjars, Bakarwal, Paharis and Dalits, release criminals and start LOC trade with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP poll manifesto

The BJP has made 25 promises, focusing on women, youths, Kashmiri Pandits, restoring temples and wiping out terrorism. Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls will be held in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.