J-K Assembly Election Results 2024: Darshan Kumar secures first victory for BJP in Basohli

The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday (October 8) registered its first victory from Jammu and Kashmir. The party face from Basohli. Darshan Kumar won the constituency by defeating Congress candidate Chaudhary Lal Singh. While Kumar secured 31874 votes, the second leade from the seat, Chaudhary Lal Singh, received 15840 votes.





About Basohli Assembly Constituency

Significantly, with Darshan Kumar's win, the BJP had for the third time registered its victory from the Basohli seat. Earlier, during the 2014 elections, Chaudhary Lal Singh, then contesting on BJP ticket won the constituency. While, in 2008, the constituency was represented by another BJP face Jagdish Raj Sapolia.

BJP J-K unit extends congratulations to Darshan Kumar

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes concluded for the Basohli constituency, the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit extended congratulations to Darshan Kumar for registering a mammoth victory. "

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the party said, "Heartiest congratulations to Darshan Kumar on being elected as Member of Legislative Assembly from Basholi Constituency."





BJP's performance in Assembly Elections

While, the counting of votes continues for the remaining constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, another prominent BJP face Ranbir Singh Pathania from Udhampur East registered his victory in the ongoing electoral battle. He defeated the severat other candidates from JKNC, Shiv Sena (UBT), and PDP before marking his gain from the seat.



