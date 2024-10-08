Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Election Results 2024: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija trails by over 3,700 votes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PDP candidate Iltija Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti's daughter and PDP candidate from Srigufwara–Bijbehara constituency, Iltija Mufti was trailing by a margin of 3,788 votes after the seventh round of counting of votes that began at 8 am on Tuesday (October 8). National Conference's candidate Bashir Ahmad Shah Veeri was leading from the constituency.

The Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir that went to the polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. In the 2014 Assembly results, this seat was won by Abdul Rehman Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP), who defeated Bashir Ahmad Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) by a margin of 2,868 votes. Notably, Srigufwara–Bijbehara is part of the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha.

Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly Election Results 2024: Candidates

In Srigufwara-Bijbehara constituency, Iltija Mufti (PDP), a third-generation politician and first-time candidate, is facing NC’s Bashir Ahmad Shah (Veeri), who has consistently secured the runner-up position in the last two elections, held in 2014 and 2008. On the other hand, BJP has fielded its J&K vice president, Sofi Yousuf.