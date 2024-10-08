Tuesday, October 08, 2024
     
  JK-Haryana Election Results LIVE: Who will form governments in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir? Counting today
JK-Haryana Election Results LIVE: Who will form governments in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir? Counting today

JK-Haryana Election Results Live: Several exit polls on Saturday predicted a clear majority for the Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir, with the regional partner emerging as the single largest party.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: October 08, 2024 6:37 IST
Assembly Election Results 2024 LIVE UPDATES: After over a month of intense campaigning and voting for Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana, results for both the states will be announced today. Held less than four months after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir polls are important for both the BJP-led NDA and the Congress-led INDIA bloc. The Congress, which contested the polls in alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir and went solo in Haryana, is hoping for a good show  at both the places to further cement its ground as a strong opposition and showcase its rising acceptance among the voters despite the ruling BJP's strong development pitch. In Haryana, the BJP is hoping to retain power for the third straight term, however, almost all the exit polls have predicted return of Congress with impressive numbers in the 90-member House. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which unleashed a strong campaign in the state led by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, is also hoping to open its account in the state and expand its footprints beyond Delhi and Punjab. Regional power such as the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Om Prakash Chautala's Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) may not have much success, exit polls say. As far as Jammu and Kashmir is concerned, where elections were held for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370, exit polls have shown that the Congress-National Conference have their nose in front but it may fall short of a clear majority in the 90-member Assembly. The BJP, which is hopeful of sweeping the Jammu region, would be looking to get support from Independent candidates and several smaller parties in the Valley to form government and keep the Congress-NC alliance at bay. With the assembly election results being announced just days ahead of Dussehra, it would be interesting to see which side would be celebrating the victory amid the festivities across the country.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:37 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Main parties in Haryana

    The BJP, the Congress, the INLD-BSP and the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliances, and the Aam Aadmi Party were the key poll contestants. However, a direct fight between the ruling BJP and the Congress was expected in most seats.

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:33 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Haryana had 1,031 candidates in the fray

    A total of 1,031 candidates are in the fray, including 101 women and 464 independents in Haryana. It has recorded a voter turnout of 67.90 per cent with Ellenabad assembly seat in Sirsa district witnessing the highest polling percentage at over 80 per cent. Among the districts, the highest 75.36 per cent voting was recorded in Sirsa and the lowest 56.49 per cent in Faridabad district. In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.8.

     

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Several exit polls predicted a clear majority for Congress in Haryana and gave an edge to its alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

  • Oct 08, 2024 6:26 AM (IST) Posted by Nivedita Dash

    Who will form governments in Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir? Counting today

    After three phases of polling in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the results of all 180 constituencies will be out today. The results will start coming out from 8 AM. 

     

