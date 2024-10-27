J-K: NC leader Bashir Ahmad Veeri detained at Srinagar airport after live bullets recovered from his bag

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

National Conference leader and newly elected Bijbehara MLA Bashir Ahmad Veeri on Sunday was detained at the Srinagar airport after two live bullets were recovered from his bag. As per the reports, MLA Bashir possesses a valid arms license, and two bullets were mistakenly left in his bag.

He was shifted to Humhama Police Station and is being asked to present his license.

In the recently concluded elections, Bashir Srigufwara-Bijbehara won this seat with 33,299 votes by defeating PDP leader and Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mehbooba Mufti.

The Srigufwara-Bijbehara Assembly constituency is one of the 90 seats in Jammu and Kashmir that went to the polls in the first phase of the three-phased elections on September 18. In the 2014 Assembly results, this seat was won by Abdul Rehman Bhat of the Jammu and Kashmir People's Democratic Party (JKPDP), who defeated Bashir Ahmad Shah of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) by a margin of 2,868 votes. Notably, Srigufwara–Bijbehara is part of the Anantnag–Rajouri Lok Sabha.