Friday, October 25, 2024
     
  5. Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, two civilian porters killed in terrorist attack in Baramulla

Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, two civilian porters killed in terrorist attack in Baramulla

Terrorists opened fire on the Army vehicle in the Bota Pathri area in the evening, when it was headed for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range. The Army vehicle was the part of a convoy.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Jammu
Updated on: October 25, 2024 8:45 IST
Jammu and Kashmir
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Representational Image

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives in a firefight between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Butapathri, Baramulla, last night. According to information released, the two soldiers and two porters, who had been undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the attack, succumbed to their injuries today.

"Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla," Army officials said in a statement.

"One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment," it added.

