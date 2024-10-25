Jammu and Kashmir: Two soldiers, two civilian porters killed in terrorist attack in Baramulla

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Representational Image

Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives in a firefight between security forces and terrorists in the general area of Butapathri, Baramulla, last night. According to information released, the two soldiers and two porters, who had been undergoing treatment for severe injuries sustained in the attack, succumbed to their injuries today.

"Two Indian Army soldiers and two civilian porters were killed in the terrorist attack on a military vehicle in Baramulla," Army officials said in a statement.

"One soldier and one porter are injured and undergoing treatment," it added.