Avalanche hits Kashmir's Sonamarg, horrific incident at tourist site caught on camera The avalanche in Sonamarg was caught on camera. The visuals show a massive part of the white mountain falling and snowballing into an avalanche.

An avalanche occurred in the Sarbal area of Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. The Sarbal village is the last village of the Kashmir valley. The mammoth avalanche was caught on camera at the tourist site.

No loss of life or damage to properties has been reported so far. The avalanche caused panic among the people of the area, they added.

Uttarakhand: Magisterial probe ordered into Mana avalanche

In another development in avalanche incident in Uttarakhand, a magisterial probe was ordered. The natural calamity took place last week at a Border Roads Organisation camp in Mana that killed eight workers.

The avalanche hit the BRO camp in Chamoli district between 5.30 am and 6 am on February 28, trapping 54 workers. While 46 of them were rescued alive, eight were found dead.

District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari ordered a magisterial inquiry into the avalanche.

Jyotirmath Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been made the investigating officer and he has been directed to submit the report within 15 days, according to the district magistrate's order issued on March 1.

All the labourers injured in the avalanche are under treatment at the military hospital in Jyotirmath except for two who have been referred to the AIIMS-Rishikesh trauma centre.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Two earthquakes hit Manipur, 5.7 magnitude tremors felt across northeast