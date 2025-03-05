Two earthquakes hit Manipur, 5.7 magnitude tremors felt across northeast Two earthquakes struck Manipur on Wednesday, with a 5.7 magnitude quake jolting Imphal East and tremors felt across Assam, Meghalaya, and other Northeast states. A second 4.1 magnitude quake hit Kamjong district. No casualties reported, but buildings sustained cracks.

Manipur experienced two back-to-back earthquakes on Wednesday morning, with tremors felt across several northeastern states, officials confirmed. The first earthquake, measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, struck at 11:06 am with its epicenter located 44 km east of Yairipok in Imphal East district at a depth of 110 km, according to the Regional Seismological Centre in Shillong.

Residents across Assam, Meghalaya, and other parts of the Northeast reported feeling the tremors.

Second earthquake hits Kamjong district

A second earthquake, measuring 4.1 magnitude, struck at 12:20 pm in Kamjong district, Manipur, at a depth of 66 km, officials added.

Buildings develop cracks, no casualties reported

Several buildings in Manipur sustained cracks due to the tremors, with videos on social media showing visible damage at a school building in Wangjing Lamding, Thoubal district. The school was being used as a relief camp for people affected by ethnic strife.

“We are verifying reports of structural damage,” an official in Imphal stated.

Meanwhile, no damage has been reported from other northeastern states so far. Authorities continue to assess the situation.