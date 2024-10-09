Arvind Kejriwal makes video call to first-ever AAP MLA in Jammu and Kashmir assembly

Follow us on Image Source : @ARVINDKEJRIWAL/ (SCREENGRAB) Arvind Kejriwal makes video call to new AAP MLA after first-ever win in Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party registered its first-ever victory in the Jammu and Kashmir elections where its Doda constituency candidate Mehraj Malik defeated the BJP candidate in a close contest. After his victory, the party's National Convener Arvind Kejriwal video called him and congratulated him.

On the video call, Kejriwal praised Malik for doing "good work". He said that people in Doda are with him and the AAP workers were happy that they have a party MLA in Jammu and Kashmir. In a tough fight, Malik defeated BJP's Gaya Singh in Doda by a margin of 4,538 votes. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir became the fifth state where the AAP has its MLA.

AAP MLA in fifth state

Earlier when the results were declared, Kejriwal congratulated Malik through social media posts. He said, Many congratulations to Aam Aadmi Party candidate Mehraj Malik from Doda for winning a landslide victory by defeating BJP. You fought a very good election. Congratulations to the entire Aam Aadmi Party on becoming MLA in the fifth state.”

Mailk invites Kejriwal to J-K

During the conversation, Malik extended Kejriwal an invitation to visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday which the latter accepted. Malik said, “Sir, you have to be here on October 10 as I had communicated through Sanjay. After my victory, the people of Doda deserve a visit from you. On the 10th at 2 pm, we will wait for you. The public here will wait for you." Kejriwal responded, "I will come. I will come for sure on the 10th."

ALSO READ | Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: Omar Abdullah stresses on responsibility to build ‘sense of belonging'