Army soldier injured in landmine explosion near LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Landmine blast along LoC: The soldier accidentally stepped over a landmine in a forward area in the Balakote sector of the Mendhar sub-division while patrolling.

Landmine blast along LoC: An Army soldier sustained injuries in a landmine explosion near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said. as per the officials, the soldier sustained injuries to his left foot and was evacuated to a military hospital for treatment.

Rifleman Mohd Asif Rather, a member of a patrolling party, accidentally stepped on a landmine in a forward area of the Balakote sector in Mendhar sub-division around 5 pm, officials said.

They said that forward areas are lined with landmines as part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, but heavy rains sometimes displace them, leading to such accidents.

Two soldiers killed, another injured in IED blast

Earlier on February 11, two Army personnel, including an officer, were killed and another was injured today ( February 11), when an improvised explosive device (IED), believed to have been planted by terrorists, exploded near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu and Kashmir, said officials.

The officials said the troops were on patrolling duty when they were hit by the powerful explosion near a forward post in the Bhattal area at around 3:50 pm. Following the explosion, security forces swiftly cordoned off the area. Officials confirmed that the injured soldiers were rushed to a hospital, where two of them, including the captain, succumbed to their injuries, they said, adding that the condition of the other injured soldier is "out of danger".

