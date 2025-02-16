Indian Army retaliates after cross-border firing by Pakistani troops along LoC in J-K's Poonch

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Cross-border firing by Pakistani troops: Tensions escalated along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday following a brief exchange of fire, security officials said. They said an Indian Army post came under fire from a forested area across the LoC around 11.30 am in the Gulpur sector.

The Indian Army soldiers retaliated and the exchange of fire lasted for a very brief period. There was no damage on the Indian side, the officials said.

"At about 11 AM today, Pakistan troops opened small arms fire on own (Indian) post across LoC in Poonch Sector, J-K. The fire was retaliated appropriately by the Indian Army. No casualties to own side," said Army officials.

'Ceasefire at LoC intact'

This incident comes days after the Army reaffirmed that the ceasefire agreement along the LoC remains intact, despite occasional stray firing incidents.

The Indian Army on February 13 had dismissed reports of a ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, stating that the truce remains intact and 'continues to be observed as per the understanding between the two armies.'

In a statement, the Indian Army said, "The ceasefire on the Line of Control is intact and continues to be observed as per the understanding between both the armies (of India and Pakistan). Tension due to some stray incidents of cross-LoC firing and a suspected IED blast on one of our PTLs on the LoC is being dealt with through the established mechanism. No exchange of fire of heavy-calibre weapons has taken place."

It must be noted here that after both countries renewed the ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021, ceasefire violations along the LoC have been very rare.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: J-K: 3 govt employees terminated in terror link case, LG Sinha says perpetrators will be punished

Also Read: Pakistan Army violates ceasefire in Poonch, suffers heavy casualties in Indian Army retaliation