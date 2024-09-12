Large cache of arms seized from 10-feet long cave along LoC ahead of J-K polls

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Arms and ammunition recovered during the search

Kupwara operation: Security forces busted a terrorist hideout and recovered a 'very large cache' of arms and ammunition from a forest area in the Keran sector in Kupwara along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, said officials. According to sources, these ammunition have been used to carry out sensational attacks aimed at creating fear and panic before the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

Terrorist hideout busted

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Keran Sector. The intelligence was provided by a Special Election Observer and Intelligence teams stationed in Srinagar, leading to the search operation.

The search team discovered a large 10-feet cave near a tree, where terrorists had stored arms, ammunition, and weapons. The goal was to disrupt the elections and instil panic in Jammu and Kashmir.

Very large cache of arms and ammunition recovered

During the search in the designated area, the security forces recovered very large cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives, including AK-47 rounds, hand grenades, RPG rounds, materials for improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and other war-like stores.

Ak Rds: 1620

AK Mag: 4

Chinese grenades" 20

RPG rds and Fuze" 10 each

60 mm Mor rds" 8 with 7 fuzes.

12 bore shot gun: 8

Detonator: 15

PEK: 04 kg (approx).

Cordex: 105 mtrs (approx)

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in Keran Sector, Kupwara today. Searches in the indicated area have led to the recovery of a very large cache of arms ammunition and explosives including AK 47 rounds, Hand Grenades, RPG rounds, material for Improvised Explosive Devices & other war-like stores. The recovery is significant considering the prevailing security situation and keeping important upcoming events in view and is a shot in the arm for the security forces," Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on X.

Two terrorists killed in Kathua

Earlier on Wednesday, at least two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua on Wednesday. "OP - KHANDARA. Two Terrorists Neutralised in the Ongoing Operation at Khandara #Kathua by Troops of Rising Star Corps. Operations in progress," Rising Star Corps posted on X.

According to the Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO), based on specific intelligence, security forces began an operation, establishing contact with the terrorists in the region.

According to the authorities, the deceased terrorists have been identified as Pakistani citizens. During the encounter, security forces recovered a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and food items from the terrorists. These include modern rifles, grenades and other lethal materials.

Security forces officials said the encounter started after a raid on the hideout of terrorists, which lasted for several hours. Intensive investigation and search operation of security forces is going on in Khandara top area, and the situation is said to be completely under control.

