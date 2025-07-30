Amarnath Yatra halted from Pahalgam and Baltal base camps today after heavy rainfall Amarnath Yatra 2025: The Amarnath Yatra continues to witness growing participation annually. In fact, the previous year set a new record, with over 5.10 lakh devotees visiting the holy cave to offer their prayers at the naturally formed ‘ice lingam.’

Srinagar:

In a precautionary measure, the annual Shri Amarnathji Yatra was suspended for Wednesday (July 30), from both the Pahalgam and Baltal base camps. The decision was announced by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, following non-stop heavy rains in the region since early morning. The authorities refrained from allowing pilgrims on the routes from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari, prioritising their safety in treacherous weather conditions.

Record pilgrim turnout despite weather challenges

Despite the temporary suspension, the Yatra had already seen a remarkable turnout, with over 3.93 lakh devotees having paid homage at the sacred cave shrine this year. The pilgrimage, a major spiritual event in the Hindu calendar, began on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 9, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

New batch of pilgrims begins journey from Jammu

Undeterred by the rains, a fresh batch of 1,490 pilgrims set out from Jammu on Monday (July 28) for the Amarnath cave. The 27th group included 1,262 men, 186 women, and 42 sadhus and sadhvis. The pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in 61 vehicles between 3:25 and 3:57 am, under tight CRPF and police escort, headed to both Baltal and Pahalgam camps.

The first convoy made for the challenging 14-kilometre Baltal route, while the larger group undertook the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam path. This brings the total number of pilgrims departing from Jammu to the valley to over 14.27 lakh since the Yatra commenced.

Looking back: Last year’s record and the road ahead

The Amarnath Yatra has drawn increasing numbers each year. Last year, the yatra saw a record turnout with more than 5.10 lakh pilgrims paying respects at the naturally formed ‘ice lingam’ inside the holy cave.

With nearly two weeks to go before the yatra concludes, officials remain vigilant regarding weather conditions. Regular updates and safety measures are in place to safeguard pilgrims and ensure the continued sanctity and success of the journey, while the resumption of the yatra will depend on weather improvements.

Safety as the top priority

Authorities have assured devotees that safety remains paramount and that yatra schedules will be updated in real time. Pilgrims are urged to remain patient and heed instructions from officials. Unprecedented rainfall forced the temporary suspension of the Amarnath Yatra for July 30, but this sacred journey has already witnessed a huge turnout. As eager batches of pilgrims continue to flock to the holy site, the administration is prioritising safety above all and will reopen routes once conditions permit. The yatra is set to conclude on August 9, marking another landmark year for the revered pilgrimage.