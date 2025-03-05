Amarnath Yatra 2025 to begin on July 3, LG Sinha chairs 48th Shrine Board meeting The Shri Amarnath Yatra 2025 will commence on July 3 and conclude on August 9. LG Manoj Sinha chaired the 48th Shrine Board meeting to review safety, infrastructure, and facilities for pilgrims. Know about new arrangements, security measures, and Yatra registration details.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha presided over the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) at Raj Bhawan on Tuesday to discuss preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025. The yatra will start on July 3 and go on till August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The yatra will be conducted through both the Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

Key participants and discussion

The meeting was joined by Swami Avdheshanand Giri Ji Maharaj, Shri D. C. Raina, Smt. Kailash Mehra Sadhu, Shri K. N. Rai, Shri Pitambar Lal Gupta, Dr. Shailesh Raina, and Prof. Vishwamurti Shastri, all Shrine Board members. Senior government officers, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, DGP Nalin Prabhat, and Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Department Shaleen Kabra, were also present.

The Board discussed improving facilities for pilgrims and deliberated on steps to handle the expected increase in pilgrim inflow.

Better facilities for pilgrims

Keeping in mind the expected increase in yatris, the Board suggested:

Increase in lodging capacity at transit points in Jammu, Srinagar, Baltal, and Pahalgam.

Operationalisation of Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, RFID card issuing, and on-spot registration at places such as Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

Development of infrastructure at Baltal, Pahalgam, Nunwan, and Pantha Chowk Srinagar.

Emphasis on safety and logistics

During the review of the work on the current infrastructure projects, LG Sinha laid stress on the need for making proper arrangements and facilities available along the route of Yatra. He also sought a hike in capacity at Yatri Niwas in Pantha Chowk, Srinagar.

The meeting also included:

Disaster preparedness and security arrangements on the pilgrimage routes.

Insurance cover for yatris, service providers, and ponies.

Expansion and upgradation of Yatra tracks.

Helicopter facilities, medical assistance, and electronic pre-paid mechanisms for availing services.

Weather forecasting facilities and surveillance systems.

Measures for decongesting the Holy Cave and Lower Holy Cave complex.

LG Sinha felicitates Shrine Board members

On the occasion, LG Manoj Sinha felicitated the members of the Shrine Board for their relentless efforts towards ensuring the successful and smooth holding of the Yatra.

Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, gave a comprehensive report on Yatra arrangements and the measures adopted to ensure a hassle-free pilgrimage experience.

Yatra 2025: Improved arrangements

With careful planning and improved facilities, the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2025 will provide pilgrims with a safer and more comfortable experience, cementing its place as one of India's most sacred spiritual pilgrimages.

Also read | Rahul Gandhi fined Rs 200 for skipping court in Savarkar case, ordered to appear on April 14